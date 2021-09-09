ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Time Table 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 1 exam 2021. Students appearing for the ICSE, ISC exams 2021-22 can download the time-table from the official website — isce.org

The ISC, ICSE Semester 1 exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on November 15. The ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 6, while ISC Class 12 exams will get over on December 16.

According to the official notification, the ICSE Semester 1 exam 2021 will be of one hour duration. However, a few subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, Group III elective subjects (Arabic, Carnatic music, computer application, etc.) and other second and modern language subjects will be for 90 minutes. The ICSE Class 10 exam will start at 11 AM and conclude at 12 PM, barring exceptions.

Similarly, ISC Semester 1 exam 2021 will be held for one hour and thirty minutes (90 minutes) each and students will be given additional 15 minutes for reading and going through the question paper. The ISC Class 12 exam will start at 2 PM and conclude at 3:30 PM.