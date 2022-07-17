ICSE Class 10 Toppers List 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE Class 10th results 2022 on Sunday, July 17. The ICSE Class 10 results are now available to download on the council’s official website – cisce.org.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Marksheet

A total of 99.97 per cent students cleared the ICSE Class 10th exam successfully this year. The toppers of the ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 are – Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal. All the four students topped the ICSE exam with 499 marks securing 99.80 per cent.

The ICSE 10th final result 2022 have been announced on the basis of marks received in both Semester 1 and 2 examinations. The ICSE reevaluation process will commence from July 17, and the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website – cisce.org till July 23.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Check Full Toppers’ List Here