ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 RELEASED: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10th results. The ICSE Class 10 candidates can now check their scores on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org. The ICSE Class 10 students can also check the results through SMS on 09248082883. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 10th and 12th results will be declared in the last week of July 2022.

To recall, the CISCE had earlier clarified that the board has given equal weightage to semester 1 and semester 2 exams to arrive at the final score. The results would be made available on the Careers Portal of the Council – https://careers.cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE NOW: Steps to Check Scores

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number.

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in

The candidates must note that the minimum passing marks to pass the ICSE exam 2022 for each paper and in overall category is 33 per cent. So students must score at least 33% marks to qualify in the examination.