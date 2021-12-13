ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Answer Key: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education on Monday(Dec 13, 2021) conducted the ICSE Class 10 Term 1 Chemistry Exam. This year, around 2 lakh students are appearing in ICSE Term 1 Board Exams. The exams are being held in MCQ format this year and all papers follow different patterns. Note, the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper was conducted for 40 marks only. Within 1 hour, the students had to solve all the questions that had 4 options each.Also Read - NBCC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Management Trainee, Project Manager, Other Posts on nbccindia.com | Details Inside

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the examination was held with a revised test format and reduced syllabus. Meanwhile, Times Now has shared the answer key for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Exam 2021 prepared by experts. Students can refer to it and calculate their marks accordingly. The Answer Keys have been provided only for reference.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Answer Key 2021

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1. B 2. B 3. C 4. B 5. C 6. D 7. A 8. B 9. C 10. A 11. D 12. A 13. C 14. C 15. D 16. C 17. C 18. A 19. B 20. D 21. D 22. C 23. C 24. C 25. A 26. B 27. C 28. A 29. C 30. B 31. A 32. A 33. C 34. B 35. A 36. A 37. (i) B (ii) C (iii) C (iv) B – – – –

Students need to note that the Question Paper and Answer key have been shared by teachers and experts and are shared only for reference. The official answer key will be released soon and will likely be different.