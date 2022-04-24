CISCE Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to start the class 10 semester 2 exams from 25 April. The students will appear for their English exam tomorrow, which will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The candidates must note that they will have to reach the exam centre and take their place by 10.45 am as the question papers will be distributed by 10.50 am.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: CISCE Likely to Release Hall Tickets Today | Steps To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the exam day instructions below

The candidates must note that they need to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

Students must sign their names in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. They should not scribble or write anything on the top sheet.

Students will also have to write UID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet.

Registered students who will be taking the exam should make sure to carry printout of admit card with them. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Students should make sure to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam so as to avoid rush and crowding.

Covid protocols should be followed inside the centre. Students should wear masks at all times and maintain social Distancing. Students are advised to carry their own hand sanitizer to the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card. They should also read the general directions that may be given at the head of a paper.

Candidates should not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted inside the exam hall.

Covid-19 guidelines