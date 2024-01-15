Home

Education

ICSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: Check Previous 5 Years Environmental Science Question Paper

ICSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: Check Previous 5 Years Environmental Science Question Paper

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) Environmental Science on March 22, 2024.

CISCE Board Exams 2024: ISC, ICSE Timetable Expected Date And Time; Here’s What We Know

ICSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) Environmental Science on March 22, 2024. The Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination.

Trending Now

The CISCE ICSE Class 10th Exam will begin with English Language – English Paper 1 on February 21 and will conclude with Art Part 4(Applied Art) on March 28, 2024. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes is given for reading the question paper. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination Year 2024 results will be declared in the month of May 2024. The results will not be available from the office of CISCE in New Delhi.

You may like to read

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Environmental Science Sample Question Paper

Students can check and download the ICSE Class 10/ ISC Class 12th timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at . For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.