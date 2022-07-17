ICSE Result 2022 LIVE: The wait of lakh of students will be over today as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th result 2022 today. While Class 10th results are expected to be declared by 5 PM today, ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared by July-end.  Once declared, students can check their ICSE 2022 result on the official website, results.cisce.org 2022. Students would need their unique identification number and index number. To to check the ICSE semester 2 result date 2022.. Stay tuned to India.com for all  the updates. Direct Link to Check ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Students can check their final semester 2 result by clicking on https://results.cisce.org/Also Read - ICSE Result 2019: Juhi Rupesh Kajaria, Manhar Bansal Top Class 10 Exam With 99.60 Per Cent

Live Updates

  • 8:14 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10th Result at 5 PM Today: The candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check ICSE Class 10 Marksheet

    Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.
    On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2022.”
    Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number.
    Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
    Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10th Result LIVE: Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

    cisce.org
    results.cisce.org
    results.nic.in

  • 7:46 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Credentials required to check final results

    -Unique identification number
    -Index number

  • 7:43 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Result at 5 PM: For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Result LIVE: Evaluation Process- For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2022 LIVE: The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage in the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said.