ICSE Result 2022 LIVE: The wait of lakh of students will be over today as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th result 2022 today. While Class 10th results are expected to be declared by 5 PM today, ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared by July-end. Once declared, students can check their ICSE 2022 result on the official website, results.cisce.org 2022. Students would need their unique identification number and index number. To to check the ICSE semester 2 result date 2022.. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates. Direct Link to Check ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Students can check their final semester 2 result by clicking on https://results.cisce.org/Also Read - ICSE Result 2019: Juhi Rupesh Kajaria, Manhar Bansal Top Class 10 Exam With 99.60 Per Cent