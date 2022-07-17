CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) has finally declared the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 today, July 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet from the Board’s official website at cisce.org. To download the Class 10th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The ICSE semester 2 exams were held between April 25 till May 23, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Before August 8| Check Salary, Other Details Here

Below are the steps, a direct link, and a list of the official website through which candidates can download their mark sheet and result.

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

Check Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 99.97 per cent of students have cleared the 10th exam successfully.

Check ICSE Topper List 2022

Name of the Students Percentage of the Students RANK Secured HARGUN KAUR MATHARU 99.80% 1 ANIKA GUPTA 99.80% 1 PUSHKAR TRIPATHI 99.80% 1 KANISHKA MITTAL 99.80% 1 VED RAJ 99.60% 2 SANDHYA S 99.60% 2 AMOLIKA AMIT MUKHERJEE 99.60% 2 AADYA GAUR 99.60% 2 VIDHI CHAUHAN 99.60% 2 VEDAANG KHARYA 99.60% 2 SARIYA KHAN 99.60% 2 RAEENA KAUSAR 99.60% 2 KSHITIJ NARAYAN 99.60% 2 ABHAY KUMAR SINGHANIA 99.60% 2 BAIDURYA GHOSH 99.60% 2

Download ICSE Class 10 Marksheet Through Official Website?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to Apply For Recheck? Check Fee

In addition, the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the head of the school through the Careers portal haves been made available. The Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs 1,000 per paper per subject. The recheck module will be activated from July 17 and will be available till July 23, 2022. For more details check the notification shared HERE.