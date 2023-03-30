Home

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 in May? Know How to Download 10th Marksheet

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: To download the Class 10th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number.

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination anytime soon. The CISCE 10th exam concluded on March 29, 2023. The ICSE 10th board exam ended with Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3. CISCE is likely to release the ICSE 10th class result in the month of May 2023. The ICSE (Class 10) result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 in May? Here’s What CISCE Said?

According to the earlier notification, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. However, the CISCE is yet to disclose the date and time for the CISCE 10th result 2023.

To download the Class 10th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. Candidates whose results in the examination as a whole have been cancelled may be debarred from

entry to any subsequent examination. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their mark sheet and result.

CISCE Class 10 Result 2023: List of Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2023 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

