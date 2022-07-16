CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) is all set to declare the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 tomorrow, July 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Once the results are announced, candidates can download the ICSE 10th mark sheet from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. To download the Class 10 marksheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. The ICSE (Class X) Year 2022 Examination results will be declared on July 17th, 2022, at 5.00 PM,” reads the official notice.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams between April 25 till May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their mark sheet and result.

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date Time

CISCE will announce the ICSE Class 10th result tomorrow, July 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2022

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Marksheet Through Official Website?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at www.cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

For receiving the ICSE Year 2022 examination results through SMS, the candidates need to type their unique ID in the following way in the “New Message” Box.

results through SMS, the candidates need to type their unique ID in the following way in the “New Message” Box. ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the Message to the number 09248082883

The result will be displayed.

How Schools can Download ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Via Principal ID?

On logging into the Careers Portal.

Click on the title that reads,” Semester 2 Examination.”

On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 examination results.

From the ICSE menu, click on Reports.

Click on Reports Tabulation to view/ print the school’s Tabulation.

Click on the “Comparison table” to view or print the same.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Check Recheck Charges

In addition, the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the head of the school through the Careers portal haves been made available. The recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs 1,000 per paper per subject. The recheck module will be activated from July 17 and will be available till July 23, 2022. For more details check the notification shared HERE.