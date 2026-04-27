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ICSE Result 2026 BIG Update: CISCE to announce Class 10th and 12th Results today? Check date, time and other details here

ICSE Result 2026 BIG Update: CISCE to announce Class 10th and 12th Results today? Check date, time and other details here

It is important to note that there has been no official statement on the CISCE website regarding the date and time of the class 10 and 12 results.

ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 (File Image)

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce ICSE class 10th and 12th results 2026 soon. According to the media reports, the ICSE and ISC results will be declared by April 30, 2026. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. results.cisce.org. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

The candidates must also note that there is no official statement on the CISCE website regarding the date and time of the class 10 and 12 results. Students are advised to stay tuned for the official announcements and should avoid unofficial sources.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

Steps to check scores:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Visit the official website at results.cisce.org

Select course

Enter UID

Enter Index No

Enter the Captcha shown in the image above

Click on Show result to view the marksheet

Here’s How to Check ICSE Marsheet 2026 on DigiLocker

1. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar in DigiLocker

2. Search the CISCE board

3. Enter required details

4. Fetch the marksheet

Apart from websites and DigiLocker, results will also be available on the UMANG app. Students can log in, select the education category, and access their ICSE results easily.

Soon after the students get their scorecard, they are advised to verify all the details carefully. However, if there is any error, students can contact the school authorities. The marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll/index number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students must also know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will get Original certificates that will be issued by the schools later.

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