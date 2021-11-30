New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday conducted the English Literature Paper 2 for Semester 1 at various centres across the country. The first semester exam for English literature paper 2 was held from 11 AM to 12 PM in a single shift. As the exam is over now, experts have released the answer key of the examination online on different platforms.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: Students Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar, Urge Board to Hold Exams in Hybrid Mode

The candidates can check out the answer key of ICSE English Literature paper 2 to know the correct answers of the multiple choice questions. The students must know that some of the educators have uploaded answer keys on their social media platforms citing it to be official, however, CISCE has not released any answer key officially. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam Revised Time Table Released: Check Full Schedule Here

As per the feedback from students and experts, class 10 English Paper’s difficulty level was moderate and was not tough as expected. The students said that the questions were doable and if someone had read the chapter, they would’ve been able to solve the paper. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: CISCE Releases Notice on Improvement/ Supplementary Exam | Details Here

ICSE English Literature Term 1 Answer Key

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. B 5. A 6. B 7. B 8. C 9. D 10. A Q 11. (i) A (ii) A (iii) C (iv) B (v) D Q 12. (i) A (ii) B (iii) B (iv) C (v) D Q13. (i) D (ii) C (iii) D (iv) C (v) A Q14. (i) B (ii) A (iii) B (iv) D (v) C Q15. (i) B (ii) C (iii) C (iv) D (v) A Q16. (i) D (ii) D (iii) B (iv) A (v) B – – – –

The ICSE English Literature Paper answer key which was shared by the experts is only tentative one and the actual answer key is likely to be different from the ones given now.

The students must note that the syllabus for English Literature Paper 2 was released earlier by the council and it had mentioned questions from chapters like The Merchant of Venice, Nine Gold Medals, and short stories like All Summer in a Day, The Little Match Girl.