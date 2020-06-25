ICSE, ISC 2020 Pending Exams: No pending exams of ICSE, ISC will be conducted now, the Board has informed the Supreme Court, putting an end to the ongoing stalemate over the holding of the pending examinations amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE 10th And 12th Board Exam 2020 Cancelled: 'Will Conduct Exams When Situation Conducive,' CBSE Tells SC

The ICSE Board had decided to conduct its pending examinations from July 2 to 12. The Maharashtra government opposed the proposal in the Bombay High Court.

The ICSE board had decided to offer students an option to either take the pending exams in July or have their final results, in subjects where exams have not been held, determined on their performance in internal assessment/pre-board exams, results of which the board has already taken from the respective schools.

Now that the exams are not being held, the evaluation will be done based on internal assessment.

However, CBSE did not quite clear the air as it said the exams will be conducted when the situation returns to normalcy.