New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which holds ISC and ICSE board exams, has written to all Chief Ministers to allow schools to reopen partially for students of Classes 10 and and 12 from January 4, 2021. It reasoned that students should be able to participate in project works, practical works, SUPW, and doubt-clearing sessions ahead of their board exams in 2021.

In a statement, the Council said if schools are allowed to reopen from the said date, they will follow all COVID-related protocol prescribed by the government.

Further, the CISCE has also enquired from the Chief Election Commissioner of India about elections that will be held in April-May 2o21 so that it can finalise its datesheet for the upcoming board exams (ICSE board exam 2021 and ISC board exam 2021).

“CISCE has also requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share the election dates of the States that are due to have their elections in the month of April-May 2021. This will enable CISCE to finalize schedules for ICSE-Class X ISC Class XII year 2021 examinations and to ensure that there are no clash of dates, interruption of the examinations or any inconvenience that may be faced by candidates taking these examinations,” India Today quoted the board as saying.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has written to State CMs to allow schools to reopen partially for students of Classes 10th and 12th from January 4, 2021.

Notably, schools across India have been shut since March 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Many states have resumed schools partially but have encouraged online mode of learning.