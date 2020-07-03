New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday released marks imputation formulae for the remaining papers, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The revised assessment formulae have been issued for the evaluation of the remaining papers of ICSE 10th exam and ISC 12th exam, that were supposed to be conducted from July 1st to July 14th. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2020 Cancelled: JEE Mains, NEET-UG 2020, Other University Exams Impacted | Know Why

Factors to used in computations:

1. The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.

2. Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject.

3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work (B): Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject.

Algorithm to be used:

1. For pending examinations having components of Project & Practical Work i.e. Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Business Studies, Biology and Home Science: a) Obtain the subject board marks percentage (percentage of marks obtained by the algorithm which may be awarded to the candidate for the board examination in the subject) by:

SUBJECT BOARD MARKS PERCENTAGE = 0.7 A + 0.3 B

b) Determine the board marks for the subject as: SUBJECT BOARD MARKS = SUBJECT BOARD MARKS PERCENTAGE × WEIGHTAGE FOR BOARD MARKS

For the subjects Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Biology and Home Science, the board marks are out of 70, and hence the weightage for board marks should be 0.7.

For the subject Business Studies the board marks are out of 80, and hence the weightage for board marks should be 0.8.

c) Obtain the final marks as: SUBJECT FINAL MARKS = SUBJECT BOARD MARKS + SUBJECT PROJECT & PRACTICAL WORK

2. For candidates who have appeared in three subjects, take the best two, and for candidates who have appeared for two subjects, take the better one. For a candidate who has appeared in only one subject, that subject can be considered.

3. For Elective English, use the following formula:

SUBJECT FINAL MARKS = AVERAGE PERCENTAGE SCORE OBTAINED IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE (PAPER 1) & LITERATURE IN ENGLISH (PAPER 2)

For Art Paper 5 use the following formula:

SUBJECT FINAL MARKS = AVERAGE PERCENTAGE SCORE OBTAINED IN THE OTHER ART PAPERS TAKEN BY THE CANDIDATE IN THE BOARD EXAMINATION.

Note:

1. To compute any average, convert all marks to percentage scores.

2. For candidates who were registered to appear for improvement of marks but have not been able to appear for any paper, their subject paper board percentage marks should be obtained by replacing A in the formula given in 1 (a) by their previously obtained percentage marks in the last board paper of that subject taken by them.