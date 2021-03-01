ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced that it will conduct the Class 12 board exams from April 9 and that for Class 10 from May 5. The board will communicate the exam results to the heads of schools by July, officials said. The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 For Jammu (Winter Zone) Released | How to Check, Direct Link Here

The CISCE released the schedule for Class 10 board exams, according to which most of the exams will begin from 9 AM, except a few which will be held from 11 AM. It will publish the detailed time table any moment.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had earlier said it will release the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2021 after the state election schedule is announced.