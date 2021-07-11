New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced new Assessment Plan and bifurcated Academic Session 2021-22 into two terms (Term 1 & 2), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of classes 10, 12 major subjects. The decision has been taken in the wake of the challenges being faced by students and teachers due to the continuing pandemic situation.Also Read - CBSE Private, Compartment Exams: Request Made To Education Minister To Issue Results Based On Internal Assessment

For ICSE (Class 10), the CISCE has revised syllabus for major subjects—history and civics, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, commercial studies, computer applications, economic applications, commercial applications, home science, physical education, yoga, and environmental applications.

For ISC (class 12), the syllabus has been shortened for history, political science, geography, sociology, psychology, economics, commerce, accounts, business studies, computer science, environmental science and biotechnology.

Here’s the full list of subjects for which the ICSE, ISC syllabus has been reduced:

Check the reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) here.

Check the reduced syllabus for ISC (Class 12) here.

“CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for the exam year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content”, CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon stated.

He asserted that the board, in consultation with its subject experts, will continue with the process of syllabus reduction in the remaining subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels.

“Project work already completed/initiated by the candidates in different subjects/s, on topics which have been removed from the syllabus, is to be accepted and marked,” Arathoon added.