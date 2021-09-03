New Delhi: The ICSE, ISC students who are preparing for Improvement/ Supplementary Exam, we have some important news for you. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for these examinations. According to CISCE, the candidates who want to improve their marks can appear for the ICSE/ ISC exams to be held next year on semester basis. “Candidates will have to be admitted to ICSE/ ISC, at a council affiliated school. The entry of the candidates concerned will have to be confirmed to the CISCE through the online module,” CISCE notification reads. The candidates can check the official notification available at the website – cisce.org.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Time Table For Improvement, Compartment Exams Released at cisce.org | Details Here

The candidates must note that they will have to appear for both the semester exams.

"It may be noted that this is a special provision that has been put in place for the year 2022 exams as an exception and should not be considered as a precedent for the future," the official notification read.

The question paper for the candidates will be similar to the paper pattern followed in ICSE, ISC examinations held in 2021.

According to the reports, the board will conduct the compartment examinations for students who did not receive pass certificates. Such candidates will also have to appear in both the semester exams.