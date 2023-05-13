Home

Education

ICSE, ISC Board Results Tomorrow at 3 PM; Alternate Ways to Check CISCE Class 10th, 12th Result Here

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon has confirmed the CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Date And Time.

Students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination(ICSE) and Indian School Certificate(Class 12) tomorrow, May 14, 2023. Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon has confirmed the CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Date And Time. To view your Class 10th/12th mark sheet, a registered student must enter his/her unique identification and index numbers. Along with the result, the Board will publish the pass percentage and names of the toppers. Once the result is out, candidates can check and download the CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 and CISCE Class 12th Board Result 2023 by visiting the official website of CISCE –

CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023 Official Websites To Track

CISCE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon’s Statement Here

“The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, a premier Private National Examination Board, is holding a Press Conference to announce the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Examinations, 2023 on Sunday14th May 2023 at 3.00 p.m. at the CISCE’s office at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017”, CISCE in an official notification said, reported Careers360.

How to Check ICSE 10th/ISC 12th Result 2023? Read Here

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” A student must enter his/her login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Your CISCE ICSE(Class 10)Result 2023 and CISCE ISC (Class 12)Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check ICSE 10th/ISC 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

First of all, Open the SMS application on your desired mobile phone. For ICSE 10th result 2023: Type CSE<Space><Seven digits Unique Id>. For ISC 12th result 2023: Type ISC<Space><Unique Id>. Now, send it to the number as specified by CISCE Board. Students will receive their CISCE results as a text message on the same number.

When Were ISC, and ICSE Exams Held?

This year, the Board conducted the ICSE Board examination from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the ISC exams were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023.

ISC Board Result 2023 – Compartment Examination

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificates (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the

Compartment Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Mark. However, the candidates should have secured the Pass Mark in English (Compulsory) and two other subjects in the ISC Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartment Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to CISCE by the Head of the school concerned.

ICSE Board Result 2023 – Compartment Examination

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured the Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to the CISCE by the Head of the school concerned. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

