ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Big Update: CISCE Class 10, 12 board exam timetable download link, important guidelines here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination schedule soon. The board will release the time ta

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New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination schedule soon. The board will release the time table on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org. With the release of the 2027 board exam timetable, Class 10 and 12 candidates can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance.

It is important to note that the the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13 last year.

Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the time table:

Visit the official website i.e. cisce.org

Go to the ‘Examination’ section

Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link

Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions

The ICSE and ISC date sheets are expected to specify subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, duration, and candidate instructions. The following details will be mentioned on CISCE timetable PDF:

Name of the subjects

Day of the examination

Date of the examination

Time of the examination

Duration

Exam day guidelines

In the previous academic cycle, girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent, compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. Similarly, in ISC, girls achieved a pass rate of 99.48 per cent, while boys stood at 98.81 per cent.

To recall, the council had published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13, according to official records. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

The direct link to download the ICSE and ISC date sheet PDF will be made available on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.