ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the result for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for the year 2020. The pass percentage of Class 10 is 99.33 per cent, while 96.84 per cent is of Class 12.

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

How to check results on CAREERS portal:

Step 1: Log into the CAREERS portal, careers.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the tile ‘Examination System’ on the homepage

Step 3: On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examinations Result or ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

Step 4: Click on Result Tabulation to view/print the school’s result sheet

Step 5: Click on the ‘comparison table’ to view

Step 6: Download and print the same for reference

To get results on SMS, students can send their Unique id to 09248082883 in this format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’.