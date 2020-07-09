ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday said that ICSE (class 10) and ICS (class 12) exams results will be declared tomorrow at 3 PM, on the official website ‘cisce.org’ and ‘results.cisce.org’. Also Read - England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2, Live Score: Holder Strikes to Remove Stokes on 43, England Six Down

All those who appeared for the ICSE, ISC exams 2020 are requested to keep an eye on the official website, in case there are updates on the result,

Know here steps to check ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Result once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.cisce.org/

Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the relevent exam link.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: You result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

To get results on SMS, students can send their Unique id to 09248082883 in this format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’.

Earlier in the day, the CISCE board reduced 25 per cent syllabus from this year’s curriculum in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest notification issued by the ICSE Board, the decision to reduce the syllabi will be applicable for Class 9 to Class 12 students and has been taken to reduce the burden amid limited teaching via online classes. The CISCE stated that the reduced syllabus aims to cope with the loss of instructional hours due to the difficulties faced in the academia in the lockdown situation.