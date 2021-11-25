CISCE Board Exam 2022: Amid the ongoing ISC or Class 12 first-semester board exam 2021-22, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken a big decision for students. Issuing an order to all schools head, CISCE allowed all candidates to use a scientific calculator in the ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam.

“This is to inform that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx – 82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other marks with similar functions,” the official notification issued by CISCE read.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) first-semester board exam began on November 22. The offline exams will conclude on December 20.

Key Things Students Should Know

Each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination must appear for:

-Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and

-Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022.

-Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and -Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination.

Candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.

Candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools.

Candidates must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

If an Examination Paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner.

Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklet.

Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided.

All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY.

Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else of the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet.

In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, candidates will be given 10 minutes time for reading the questions.

A candidate who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner.

Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential.

Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper.

What About Marksheet?

All the appearing candidates will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet.

This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.

When will CISCE declare ICSE, ISC results

The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.