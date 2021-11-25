CISCE Board Exam 2022: Amid the ongoing ISC or Class 12 first-semester board exam 2021-22, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken a big decision for students. Issuing an order to all schools head, CISCE allowed all candidates to use a scientific calculator in the ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam.
“This is to inform that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx – 82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other marks with similar functions,” the official notification issued by CISCE read.
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) first-semester board exam began on November 22. The offline exams will conclude on December 20.
Key Things Students Should Know
- Each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination must appear for:
-Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and
-Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022.
- It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination.
- Candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.
- Candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools.
- Candidates must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.
- If an Examination Paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner.
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklet.
- Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided.
- All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY.
- Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else of the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet.
- In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, candidates will be given 10 minutes time for reading the questions.
- A candidate who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner.
- Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential.
- Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper.
What About Marksheet?
- All the appearing candidates will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet.
- This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.
When will CISCE declare ICSE, ISC results
The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.