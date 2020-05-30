ISCE, ISC Exams 2020: In what will come as massive relief to students, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday announced that they can appear for their pending ICSE and ISC exams at any examination centre in a CISCE-affiliated school in the city they are currently in. Also Read - CISCE Releases Time Table For Pending Class X And XII Exams, Check Full Schedule Here

In a statement today, the CISCE said, “The CISCE will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examination papers of ICSE and ISC 2020 from an exam centre located in a CISCE-affiliated school in the state/city/district where they are currently located.” Also Read - CICSE Exams 2020: Board Asks Schools to Provisionally Promote Class 10 Students, Begin Online Classes

“The requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year 2020 examination, latest by 7th June 2020,” the statement further said. Also Read - After CBSE, ICSE Board Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year 2020 examination, latest by 7th June 2020: CISCE. #COVID19 https://t.co/0knO7X39Rf — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Notably, the CISCE last week released the schedule for the remaining exams of ICSE (class X) and ISC (class XII). While six papers of ICSE will take place from July 2-12, eight papers of ISC will be conducted from July 1-14. The ICSE and ISC exams were suspended on March 19 due to the coronavirus outbreak, a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had suspended its exams for class X and XII.

The remaining CBSE board exams, meanwhile, will be held between July 1-15.