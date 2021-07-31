ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday extended dates for registration for Class 10 and 12 improvement and compartment examinations. Issuing a notification, the Council said that the candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSE and ISC result 2021 exam may get themselves registered for improvement examination. The Council also added that the last date for registration extended from 1st August to 4th August 2021.Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow

As per official notification, the ICSE and ISC, 2021 Improvement and Compartment Examinations will commence from August 16, 2021.

Notably, the CISCE Improvement exams will be appeared by the students who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE'S scheme for ICSE and ISC Year 2021 Examinations, while the Compartment exams are for those students who have failed to secure a Pass Certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects for the ICSE Class 10th exams and in English and two other subjects for the ISC Class 12th exams.

The Council further stated that the students can also apply for the change or transfer of exam centres. “The requests for Transfer of Centres for the above-mentioned Examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS Portal. The module for submitting the requests for the Transfer of Centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said Examinations,” the Council said in a statement.

It must be noted that the Council has released the ISC and ICSE results on July 24 and as per the announcement, the overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98 per cent for ICSE results and 99.76 per cent for ISC results.

The Council also added that the students can register for the improvement and compartment exams till August 4. The exams will be held offline.

The candidates who have sent a dispute resolution request can apply for the improvement exam. The dispute resolution is “only for the correction of calculation errors”.