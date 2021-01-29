ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) final examination will not be conducted in February-March this year. Also Read - CBSE to Offer Two-level English and Sanskrit Exams from 2021-22 Session

A notice regarding the same has been uploaded on the council's official website.

According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.

“The dates of the examination will be announced later; at the appropriate time,” reads the notification.

The council also said that there will not be any changes made to the dates of the starting of the new academic session 2021-22.

“The beginning of the academic year in schools affiliated to the council shall be from the middle of March and the first week of June each year. However, the hills school may begin the academic year from February each year,” the notice further reads.