New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 semester I exams on February 7, Monday. Once announced, students can check their scores and download their marksheet from the official website cisce.org using their login credentials. Students must note that the CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation.

Procedure to be followed by the schools for downloading the results

Login to the CAREERS portal using Principal’s Login Credentials.

Click on the “Semester 1 Examination System” tile.

Select ICSE or ISC on the Menu Bar.

From the ICSE/ISC Menu click on the “Reports”.

Steps to be followed by Students to check CISCE Results

Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link.

Select class.

Enter a unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code.

Tap on submit to view results.

Download, take a printout for further reference.

Check Results Via SMS

For receiving the ICSE Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

For receiving the ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICSE, ISC Result 2021-22

RECHECK

RECHECK

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org. Kindly note that the Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs. 1000/- per paper and for ISC will be Rs.1000/- per subject. In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available.