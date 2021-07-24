ICSE, ISC Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally announced results for classes 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC) on Friday. Those who were waiting for their results can access the same by visiting the official website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Besides, they can also check their marks through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2021 DECLARED: Can't Open CISCE Website? Here Are Alternate Ways to Check 10th, 12th Results

How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2021 on CAREERS portal

Log into the CAREERS portal—careers.cisce.org

Click on the tile ‘Examination System’ on the homepage

On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examinations Result or ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

Click on Result Tabulation to view/print the school’s result sheet

Click on the ‘comparison table’ to view

Download and print the same for reference

Owing to the pandemic, the CISCE had cancelled the exams for both classes this year. In the absence of exams, the board has evaluated students on the basis of internal assessements. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 DECLARED. Result Link Activated at cisce.org | LIVE Updates

What if a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks?

If a candidate has objections regarding the computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. Schools review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks. The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents, and the principal’s remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notification said.

Other websites to check ICSE, ISC Result 2021