ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce results for classes 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC) at 3 PM on Friday. Once declared, students can access the results via the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Besides, they can also check their marks through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Stay here for LIVE Updates.

12:34 PM: Like last year, students of both, ICSE and ISC board exams, will get digitally signed copies of mark sheets. The board has taken this decision in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:00 PM: Only 3 hours left for ICSE and ISC Board Results 2021. Stay tuned for all the updates.

11:00 AM: How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2021 on CAREERS portal

Log into the CAREERS portal—careers.cisce.org

Click on the tile ‘Examination System’ on the homepage

On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examinations Result or ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

Click on Result Tabulation to view/print the school’s result sheet

Click on the ‘comparison table’ to view

Download and print the same for reference

10:47 AM: In case, students fail to access the websites, they can check their results on SMS. For that, they would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the format given below:-

For Class 10, type ICSE and (seven-digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883

For Class 12, type ISC and (seven-digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.

10:00 AM: Last year, the overall passing percentage of ICSE 10th Board Exam 2020 was 99.33%. A total of 2,07,902 students had appeared for the ICSE exam in 2020.

09:25 AM: Students need a minimum of 33 per cent or 33 marks to pass the ICSE and ISC exams 2021.

09:05 AM: Websites to check ICSE, ISC Result 2021

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

careers.cisce.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

09:00 AM: Six hours left for ICSE, ISC results. To know their marks, students would need their roll code, roll number.

08:52 AM: Steps to check ICSE class 10th Result 2021

Visit the official website cisce.org, cisce.org/results or careers.cisce.org.

Click on ICSE Class 10th (X) results 2021.

Submit your roll number, date of birth and name.

The ICSE class 10th (X) results 2021 will appear on your screen.

Save, download, and take a printout for reference.

07:54 AM: Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format : ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’.

07:01 AM: What if a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks?

If a candidate has objections regarding the computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. Schools review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks. The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents, and the principal’s remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notification said.

07:00 AM: Unlike previous years option of rechecking answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded ‘imputed marks’, Arathoon said in the statement. However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for the correction of calculation errors.

06:59 AM: Yesterday, board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had released a statement and had asserted that the Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal’s login ID and password.