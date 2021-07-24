ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce results for class 10 and 12 at 3 PM on Friday. Once declared, students can access the results via the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Besides, they can also check their marks through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2021: CISCE to Declare Board Exam Results on Saturday; Where And How to Check

ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Stay here for LIVE Updates.