CISCE Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is likely to announce the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 and ISC Class 12 Result 2022 soon. According to the latest reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 and ISC Class 12 Result 2022 are expected to be released tomorrow, July 15, 2022 and July end respectively. Post announcement of ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 and ISC Class 12 Result, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org.

The candidates who are waiting for the results must note that the board officials are yet to announce an exact date and time for the declaration of the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 and ISC Class 12 Result 2022

CISCE Result 2022: Steps to Check the scores

Step 1: Go to the official website – cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link for the ICSE Class 10 result 2022.

Step 3: Login with your credentials and submit.

Step 4: ICSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ICSE result 2022 scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Students, in order to download the results will have to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, name, roll number, password etc. Once it is downloaded, students can check their results carefully.

Here are some of the key details:

ICSE Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms.

The ICSE Term 1 Exam was conducted from November 29, 2022 to December 16, 2022.

The ISC Term 1 Exam was conducted from November 20, 2022 to December 20, 2021.

The ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result was declared on February 7, 2022.

The ICSE Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022 and the results for the same are now awaited.

The ISC Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022

Candidates are further requested to wait for the official confirmation and keep checking the official website for updates on results.