ICSE Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST: CISCE Class 10 Result LIVE NOW; Names of Rank 1 Holders, Pass Percentage Here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today.

ICSE Result 2023 TOPPER LIST: CISCE Releases Class 10 Result cisce.org, Direct Link Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Toppers List: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the council i.e. cisce.org and results.cisce.org by using unique ID and index number. The ICSE Class 10 result was announced at 3 PM on the official website. The ICSE exam was held for 63 written subjects of which 21 are Indian languages, 14 are foreign languages and 2 are classical languages. whereas, the ISC exam was conducted for 47 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages, 3 are foreign languages and 1 is classical language.

This year, the CISCE held ICSE final exams from February 27 to March 29. ISC or Class 12 final exams were held from February 13 to March 31. Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE year 2023 board exams.

ICSE, ISC 2023 Results: Maharastra state topper

ICSE:

IPSHITA BHATTACHARYYA, SMT.SULOCHANADEVI SINGHANIA SCHOOL, THANE topped with 99.75%

ISC

SHREYA UPADHYAY, BOMBAY SCOTTISH SCHOOL, MUMBAI topped with 99.80%

Girls in both Class 10 and Class 12 have performed better than boys

Class 10

Girls: 99.21%

Boys: 98.71%

Class 12

Girls: 98.01%

Boys: 95.96%

ICSE Result 2023 TOPPER LIST

ICSE Class 10 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders

Rushil Kumar

Annanya Karthik

Shreya Upadhyay

Advay Sardesai

Yash Manish Bhasein

Tanay Sushil Shah

Hiya Sanghavi

Avishi Singh

Sambit Mukhopadhyay

ISC Class 12 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders

Riyaa Agarwal

Ipshita Bhattacharyya

Mohd Aryaan Tariq

Subham Kumar Agarwal

Manya Gupta ISC Results 2023: Region wise analysis North: 96.51%

East: 96.63%

West: 98.34%

South: 99.20% ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Category wise pass percentage ICSE SC: 98.36%

ST: 96.92%

OBC: 98.98% ISC SC: 96.15%

ST: 95.58%

OBC: 96.90%

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Steps to check marks online

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check your board exam result.

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Fee for re-checking

Students can apply for re-checking directly on the website or through their schools.

ICSE: ₹1,000 per paper

ISC: ₹1,000 per subject

UP CM congratulates students on ICSE, ISC results

“Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams! You all are the golden future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. With hard work and unwavering dedication, keep passing every test of life like this, this is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

