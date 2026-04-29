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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on April 30: Check Class 10, 12 scorecards on cisce.org; details inside

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on April 30: Check Class 10, 12 scorecards on cisce.org; details inside

CISCE will declare ICSE and ISC results 2026 on April 30. Students can check scores on the official website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org

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ICSE Results 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has provided confirmation on the results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC). According to the announcement, the results will be declared by the board on April 30 at 11:00 AM. This will bring an end to the much-awaited anticipation of the lakhs of students in the country. The students will now be able to check their results through the official website of the board, i.e., cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Here, we take you through the complete process of checking your result.

How to check ICSE and ISC results 2026?

The students can access their results by simply visiting the official website of the board and choosing their class. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to the official website of the board: cisce.org or results.cisce.org Select the examination, i.e., ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12), from the homepage Enter the login credentials on the screen, like Unique ID, Index Number Fill in the CAPTCHA verification code Click on the submit button or show results Your result will be displayed on the screen

The students are advised to keep them saved for future reference.

Also Read: ICSE Result 2026 BIG Update: CISCE to announce Class 10th and 12th Results today? Check date, time and other details here

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Access for schools through portal

The students can access the results through the official website of the board and by following the steps mentioned already. However, CISCE has also provided the amenity to the schools to check the results through a CAREERS portal.

This can be done by simply using the login credentials of the principal to access the results.

Advice for students

Now that the board are all set to declare the results, the students are advised to ensure that they keep their login credentials ready so that last-minute hassles can be avoided. Alongside this, the heavy traffic on the website may lead to slight delays on the day of the results.

Also Read: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

What’s next?

Once the results are out for Class 12 and Class 12 students, they can plan their next steps toward academics.

With the confirmation of the official date and timing from the board, the countdown for the results has already begun. The results will be declared on April 30 at 11:00 AM.

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