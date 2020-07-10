ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has on Friday declared the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020. The scores are available on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Declared at cisce.org | How to Check, Pass Percentage, Toppers, Details Here

Students can also check their results on the 'CAREERS' portal careers.cisce.org — Council's main website, as well as via SMS.

Schools affiliated with ICSE Board can access their students' complete results tabulation by visiting the CAREERS portal using Principal School Code OR Staff School Code and password.

Pass Percentage

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for ICSE 10th exam was 98.54 per cent, while in the ISC 12th exam, 96.52 per cent students had qualified.

Here’s how to check your results on ICSE board’s website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

How to check results on CAREERS portal:

Step 1: Log into the CAREERS portal, careers.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the tile ‘Examination System’ on the homepage

Step 3: On the menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examinations Result or ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

Step 4: Click on Result Tabulation to view/print the school’s result sheet

Step 5: Click on the ‘comparison table’ to view

Step 6: Download and print the same for reference