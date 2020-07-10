ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 on Friday. The scores are available on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Students can also check their results on the ‘CAREERS’ portal careers.cisce.org — Council’s main website, as well as via SMS. Also Read - Big Relief For Students! Syllabus For All Major Subjects at ICSE, ISC Levels Reduced | Know How to Check Here

In order to maintain safety amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, schools affiliated to the ICSEand ISE Board will not hand out the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates physically. Instead, the result qualifications and documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal DigiLocker.

Students of both, ICSE Class 10 and ISE Class 12 board exams, will get digitally signed copies of marksheets so that they can avoid visiting respective schools.

How to access DigiLocker for marksheet, passing certificate, migration certificate?

In order to access DigiLocker to access the ‘statement of marks’ and other related documents, students need to make a DigiLocker account.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit the registration page on DigoLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter registered mobile number i the given space and click ‘Continue’ to generate an OTP (one-time-password)

Step 3: Check your inbox on this number for OTP, enter the OTP and click on ‘Verify’

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Submit the student’s Aadhaar number and verify it with OTP or fingerprint

Step 6: Your DigiLocker account will be created.

How to download ICSE, ISE Results 2020 Marksheet:

Step 1: Log in to DigiLocker using your credentials just created

Step 2: Go to ‘Profile Page’ and sync your Aadhar Number

Step 3: On the left sidebar, click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ link

Step 4: In the dropdown box, select ‘Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination’

Step 5: In the next dropdown box, select Marksheet i.e. ICSE/ ISC Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc

Step 6: Enter the required details as mentioned on your admit card

Step 7: Click on ‘Get Document’ to get your ICSE /ISC Digital Marksheet/ Certificate

Step 8: Download it and save for future reference

Students of both ICSE Class 10 and ISE Class 12 will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their exam papers. The portal for rechecking and re-evaluation will be released in a week. Rechecking will be conducted only for exams that were held.

The CISCE also announced that students have the option to write the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams later if they want to improve their scores.