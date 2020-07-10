ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The ICSE, ISC Council announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on July 10 at 3 PM. This year, the entire process of conducting the exams, evaluating, computing the scores, has been challenging. Here are 10 things that never happened before Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Announced, Council Not to Release Toppers List This Year

1. Exams had to be stopped midway owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Declared at cisce.org | How to Check, Pass Percentage, Meet Toppers, Details Here

2. The pending ICSE, ISC exams were scheduled to be conducted from July 1. The class 10 exams were to be held from July 2 to July 12, while the class 12 from July 1 to 14.

3. The issue reached the Bombay High Court as the Maharashtra state government was not in favour of allowing the council to hold the pending exams.

4. Finally, the exams were not held. And the council devised a method to calculate the scores.

5. For ICSE

1. Average of a candidate’s best three papers marks in the board examination

(A): The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the

papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.

2. Subject internal assessment: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the

internal assessment of the papers.

3. Percentage subject internal assessment (B): Percentage of marks obtained by

the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper. Note that it is the marks

obtained for internal assessment, expressed as a percentage.

6. For ISC

1. Average of a candidate’s best three subject marks in the board examination (A): The

average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate

has appeared for in the board examination.

2. Subject Project & Practical Work: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project &

Practical Work of the subject.

3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work (B): Percentage of marks obtained by the

candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. Note that it is the marks obtained for

Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage.

7. Unlike other years, there was no press conference by the council announcing the results officially.

8. The council decided not to issue any merit list this time

9. The students will get digitally signed marksheets within 48 hours through Digi locker.

10. To ensure that there is no need for physical contact, the council will issue digitally signed certificates as well