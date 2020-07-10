Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: For cancelled board exams, students have been marked on these 3 parameters –

    1. Average marks of student’s best three papers in Class 10 or Class 12 exam

    2. Percentage attained in Subject Internal Assessment for Class 10, and Percentage attained in Practical Work for Class 12

    3. Project work

  • 3:51 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Marksheets

    The marksheets, pass certificates as well as migration certificates will be sent to individual students with digital signatures via Digilocker.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared – Where to Check

    – cisce.org
    – results.cisce.org
    – careers.cisce.org
    – examresults.net
    – indiaresults.com

  • 3:36 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared – Pass Percentage

    In case of ISC 12th exam 2020, the overall passing percentage stands at 96.84%. A total of 88,409 students appeared for the ISC board exam.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared – Pass Percentage

    The overall passing percentage of ICSE 10th Board Exam 2020 stands at 99.33%. A total of 2,07,902 students had appeared for the ICSE exam 2020.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared

    Students have the option to write the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams later if they want to improve their scores.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared

    Students are advised not to panic as the websites may crash due to heavy internet traffic.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared

    Students need a minimum of 33 per cent or 33 marks to pass the ICSE and ISE exams 2020.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Results Declared

    The results can be accessed on CISCE official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: Points to Note

    If the website is unresponsive, results can be checked via SMS. Here’s how.

    – For Class 10, type ICSE and (seven-digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883

    – For Class 12, type ISE and (seven-digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 today at 3 PM. The results will be declared on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020: From New Calculation Formula to No Merit List - 10 New Things in This Year's Results

Students can also check their results on the ‘CAREERS’ portal careers.cisce.org — Council’s main website, as well as via SMS. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Result: Pass Percentage For Class 10 & 12 Out, Check Here

The CISCE announced on Thursday late evening that the ICSE Class 10 Result and ISE Class 12 Result will be announced on July 10. Schools affiliated with ICSE Board can access their students’ complete results tabulation by visiting the CAREERS portal using Principal School Code OR Staff School Code and password. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Declared: Class 10, 12 Scores Out, Check Now at cisce.org | Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

Here;s how to check your results on ICSE board’s website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.