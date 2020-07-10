



Load More

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 today at 3 PM. The results will be declared on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in India Due to COVID-19

Students can also check their results on the ‘CAREERS’ portal careers.cisce.org — Council’s main website, as well as via SMS. Also Read - ICSE, ISE Reduced Syllabus: CISCE Scraps 25% Syllabus From Current Curriculum For Class 9-12

The CISCE announced on Thursday late evening that the ICSE Class 10 Result and ISE Class 12 Result will be announced on July 10. Schools affiliated with ICSE Board can access their students’ complete results tabulation by visiting the CAREERS portal using Principal School Code OR Staff School Code and password. Also Read - Big Relief For Students! Syllabus For All Major Subjects at ICSE, ISC Levels Reduced | Know How to Check Here

Here;s how to check your results on ICSE board’s website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.