ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result for ICSE and ICS exam at 3 PM on Friday. The results will be declared on Council’s official website, ‘cisce.org‘, and ‘results.cisce.org‘.

The results will also be available on the ‘CAREERS’ portal https://careers.cisce.org/ — Council’s main website, and through SMS.

Schools affiliated with CISCE can access their students’ results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal School Code OR Staff School Code and password.

How to get result via SMS

Students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format : ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’ to know their result through SMS.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on CAREERS portal

After logging into CAREERS portal, click on the ’tile Examination System’

On the menu bar click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examinations Result or ISC for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

Click on Result Tabulation to view/print the school’s result tabulation

You may also click on the ‘comparison table’ to view print the same

Steps to be followed for accessing results on board’s website

After logging into cisce.org‘, or ‘results.cisce.org‘, click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Enter all the details asked including your roll number, click submit

Your result will now appear on the screen.

Download and take a print-out for a future reference.