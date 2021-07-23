New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC results for students of Class 10 and 12 tomorrow at 3 pm, the board said in a circular released on its website on Friday. “The results of class 10 and class 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July, at 3 pm,” the CISCE has said.Also Read - BREAKING | ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date And Time BIG Update: CISCE to Release Class 10, 12 Results at 3 PM Tomorrow

The results will be available on the official websites of the Council –cisce.org and results.cisce.org, and can also be accessed through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS, it said. Students can also get their ICSE/ISC result through SMS. To get results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format : 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Top 5 points candidates must know