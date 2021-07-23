New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC results for students of Class 10 and 12 tomorrow at 3 pm, the board said in a circular released on its website on Friday. “The results of class 10 and class 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July, at 3 pm,” the CISCE has said.Also Read - BREAKING | ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date And Time BIG Update: CISCE to Release Class 10, 12 Results at 3 PM Tomorrow
ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Top 5 points candidates must know
- The Council for ICSE and ISC had cancelled all exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the Council had announced that the students will be awarded marks based on internal assessments.
- The Council has clarified that the rechecking of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE, ISC 2021 exams as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.
- If a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may send an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof, CISCE has said.
- Schools will first review all such applications, and only if the contentions made therein are valid, the applications will be forwarded the CISCE along with supporting documents and remarks.
- “All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notice published at CISCE’s website said.