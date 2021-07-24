New Delhi: The CISCE has announced the results class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) examinations on its official websites — www.cisce.org and results.cisce.org. “The results of the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS,” board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday. “The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal’s login ID and password,” he said.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 DECLARED. Result Link Activated at cisce.org | LIVE Updates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Here’s how to check scores at www.results.cisce.org:

How to Check ICSE Result