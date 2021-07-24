ICSE, ISC Result 2021 DECLARED: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2021 and ISC Class 12 Result 2021 at 3 PM today. Students of the ICSE and ISC Board can check their board exam results by logging in to the official websites – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. However, in case the official websites fail to load due to heavy internet traffic, we have a list of alternate websites here for you to check your ICSE, ISC scorecards.Also Read - ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link, How to Check Scores Here

Alternate Websites to check ICSE, ISC Result 2021:

www.careers.cisce.org

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

Alternatively, if you have trouble connecting to the internet, the ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th Result 2021 can also be checked through an SMS. Here’s how – Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 DECLARED. Result Link Activated at cisce.org | LIVE Updates

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: How to check results via SMS

For ICSE Class 10 Result 2021: Type in your unique id in the format – ICSE<space>(7-digit unique id)

For ISC Class 12 Result 2021: Type in your unique id in the format- ISC<space>(7-digit unique id)

Here’s how the official website result page looks:

Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2021: CISCE to Declare Board Exam Results on Saturday; Where And How to Check

CISCE cancelled the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board exams 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CISCE results have been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.