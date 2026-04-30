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ICSE, ISC Results 2026 on Digilocker: How to check CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results download link at results.digilocker.gov.in
Students can download the ICSE 10th Result 2026 and ISC 12th Result 2026 at https://cisce.org/.
ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Today LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations(CISCE) has announced the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(Class 10th) and Indian School Certificate(Class 12th) today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Students can download the ICSE 10th Result 2026 and ISC 12th Result 2026 at https://cisce.org/. The Board will release the ICSE Class 10 Results download link and the ISC Class 12 Results download link at 11:00 AM.
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