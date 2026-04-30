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ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Today LIVE: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results download link at cisce.org at 11 AM; how to check marks

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ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Today LIVE: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results download link at cisce.org at 11 AM; how to check marks

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 download link will be active today. CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results can be checked at 11:00 AM.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Today LIVE: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results download link at cisce.org at 11 AM; how to check marks(Photo Credit: Official website's cisce.org screengrab)

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Today LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations(CISCE) will announce the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(Class 10th) and Indian School Certificate(Class 12th) today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Students can download the ICSE 10th Result 2026 and ISC 12th Result 2026 at https://cisce.org/. The Board will release the ICSE Class 10 Results download link and the ISC Class 12 Results download link at 11:00 AM.

When will the ICSE, ISC Results 2026 be declared?

The CISCE Results will be announced via a press conference. Along with the results, the board will display the results on Digilocker. The students must keep their CISCE 10th, 12th admit cards ready. Over 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10th examination. Meanwhile, over 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12th examination.

This year, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10th examination between February 18 to March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12th examination was conducted from February 13 to April 5.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on April 30: Check Class 10, 12 scorecards on cisce.org; details inside

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to Check ICSE, ISC Result?

Visit the official website of the Council for the India School Certification Examinations(CISCE) at https://cisce.org/.

Click on the link,”Download ICSE, ISC Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha.

Your CISCE Class 10th and 12th Results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 via Digilocker: How to Check ICSE, ISC Result?

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “CISCE Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result 2026/CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2026″.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result and CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Also Read: Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result download link at bse.ap.gov.in at 11 AM; how to check via Digilocker

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 via the official website

cisce.org

Digilocker

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