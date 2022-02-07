ICSE, ISC Results LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results at 10 AM on Monday. Once declared, students can download marksheet their ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams fromcisce.org, results.cisce.org. They can also get their scorecard on the Careers portal of the board. Earlier, the Council had stated that the semester 1 mark sheets will only mention marks obtained by students and will be without the pass/fail status. Students must note that the CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation. Stay here for LIVE Updates.Also Read - SC Asks CBSE, ICSE to Direct Schools to Disclose Students Whose Marks Were Reduced Under Moderation Policy

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result LIVE Updates