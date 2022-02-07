ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday released the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Meanwhile, students who are unhappy with their results can also apply for rechecking. The rechecking window is available at cisce.org and will be activated soon.Also Read - Greece Travel Update: No RT-PCR Required for European Vaccine Certificate Holders

For rechecking purposes, the students can either apply directly or ask schools to do so on their behalf. In both cases, a fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. The last date of applying for rechecking is February 10. The window will only be open for three days, hence the rechecking window will be closed on February 10 at 10 am.

The CISCE on Monday announced the first-term board examination results for classes 10 and 12. While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

“The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam have been announced,” CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon said.

“The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS,” he added.

The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.