CISCE Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the admit cards for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 final examinations today. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the council i.e. cisce.org.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Out Today: Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

The ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams have been scheduled to be held between April and June 2022. The candidates must note that while media reports claim that the admit card might be released today i.e. April 17, 2022, there is no official confirmation from the council yet. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Released by April 17, Says CISCE Official

According to the schedule announced by the board, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations have been scheduled for April 26, 2022 while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted on April 25, 2022. Also Read - ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Issues Important Guidelines For Candidates At Cisce.org; Check Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the ISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Click on the “ICSE, ISC admit card 2022” link available on the homepage.

Fill your log-in credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Here, you will see the option of “ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022.”

Download the ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 and save it to your computer.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted for one and a half hour. While the Class 10 exams will be held at 10 AM, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held at 2 PM.