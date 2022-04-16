ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) will soon release the admit card for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations. Speaking to Careers360, a CISCE official said that “the Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, otherwise, it will be available for download next week.” Once released, students can download their admit cards from the official website of the Council at cisce.org. Also Read - IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 150 Posts Begins at mharecruitment.in; Here's How to Apply

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Step By Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

  • Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org.
  • Click on the “ICSE, ISC admit card 2022” link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Your ICSE/ ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Save, Download the ICSE/ ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022.
  • Take a printout of the Hall Ticket for future reference.

According to the examination schedule, the Indian School Certificate(ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be held from Monday, April 25, 2022.

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will be held from 10:00 AM and the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2:00 PM.