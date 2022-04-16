ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) will soon release the admit card for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations. Speaking to Careers360, a CISCE official said that “the Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, otherwise, it will be available for download next week.” Once released, students can download their admit cards from the official website of the Council at cisce.org. Also Read - IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 150 Posts Begins at mharecruitment.in; Here's How to Apply

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Step By Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket