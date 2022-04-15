ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday said that it may release the admit card for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations this week, by April 17.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: Amid Demand For Online Papers, CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Students | Read Here

Speaking to Careers360, a CISCE official said that the Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, otherwise, it will be available for download next week.

Once released, the students will be able to download the admit card for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams on the council's website, cisce.org.

As per the earlier notification, the Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted from April 25, 2022.

As per the schedule released earlier, the ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes and the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 AM, and Class 12 from 2 PM.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download