ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday released the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022. The CISCE  said that the schools and students should know that the papers would begin from April 25, 2022. The students can check the details on cisce.org.

Notably, the CISCE has released the ICSE, ISC Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for all subjects, and all students must take note of these dates and prepare for the exams accordingly. ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 clearly mentioned that all papers will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022

ICSE Class 10 timetable 2022
DatesSubjects
April 25, 2022.English Language – English Paper I
April 26, 2022.Literature in English
April 28, 2022.History & Civics
April 29, 2022.Environmental Science
May 3, 2022.Mathematics
May 5, 2022.Geography
May 6, 2022.Hindi
May 10, 2022.Physics – Science Paper 1
May 12, 2022.Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages
May 13, 2022.Chemistry
May 16, 2022.Biology
May 18, 2022.Group III Elective
May 19, 2022.Economics, Group 2 elective
,May 20, 2022.Commercial Studies
ISC Class 12 Time Table 2022
DatesSubjects
April 25, 2022.English Paper 2
April 26, 2022.English Paper 1
April 28, 2022.Chemistry
April 30, 2022.Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
May 2, 2022.Physics
May 4, 2022.Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages
May 5, 2022.Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
May 6, 2022.Commerce
May 7, 2022.Mass Media & Communication
May 9, 2022.Mathematics
May 11, 2022.Biology
May 13, 2022.Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
May 14, 2022.Home Science
May 17, 2022.Economics
May 20, 2022.Accounts
May 23, 2022.History
May 25, 2022.Sociology
May 27, 2022.Political Science
May 30, 2022.History
June 1, 2022.Psychology
June 3, 2022.Physical Education
June 4, 2022.Legal Studies
June 6, 2022.Business Studies