ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday released the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022. The CISCE said that the schools and students should know that the papers would begin from April 25, 2022. The students can check the details on cisce.org.
Notably, the CISCE has released the ICSE, ISC Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for all subjects, and all students must take note of these dates and prepare for the exams accordingly. ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 clearly mentioned that all papers will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 Also Read - Cancel Offline Board Exams 2022: Students' Plea in SC Seeks Alternative Assessment
ICSE Class 10 timetable 2022
|Dates
|Subjects
|April 25, 2022.
|English Language – English Paper I
|April 26, 2022.
|Literature in English
|April 28, 2022.
|History & Civics
|April 29, 2022.
|Environmental Science
|May 3, 2022.
|Mathematics
|May 5, 2022.
|Geography
|May 6, 2022.
|Hindi
|May 10, 2022.
|Physics – Science Paper 1
|May 12, 2022.
|Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages
|May 13, 2022.
|Chemistry
|May 16, 2022.
|Biology
|May 18, 2022.
|Group III Elective
|May 19, 2022.
|Economics, Group 2 elective
|,May 20, 2022.
|Commercial Studies
ISC Class 12 Time Table 2022
|Dates
|Subjects
|April 25, 2022.
|English Paper 2
|April 26, 2022.
|English Paper 1
|April 28, 2022.
|Chemistry
|April 30, 2022.
|Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
|May 2, 2022.
|Physics
|May 4, 2022.
|Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages
|May 5, 2022.
|Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
|May 6, 2022.
|Commerce
|May 7, 2022.
|Mass Media & Communication
|May 9, 2022.
|Mathematics
|May 11, 2022.
|Biology
|May 13, 2022.
|Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
|May 14, 2022.
|Home Science
|May 17, 2022.
|Economics
|May 20, 2022.
|Accounts
|May 23, 2022.
|History
|May 25, 2022.
|Sociology
|May 27, 2022.
|Political Science
|May 30, 2022.
|History
|June 1, 2022.
|Psychology
|June 3, 2022.
|Physical Education
|June 4, 2022.
|Legal Studies
|June 6, 2022.
|Business Studies