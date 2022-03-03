ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday released the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022. The CISCE said that the schools and students should know that the papers would begin from April 25, 2022. The students can check the details on cisce.org.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: BIG Updates Class 10, 12 Students MUST Know

Notably, the CISCE has released the ICSE, ISC Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for all subjects, and all students must take note of these dates and prepare for the exams accordingly. ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 clearly mentioned that all papers will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Oppose Haryana Govt’s Decision To Conduct Exams For Classes 5, 8

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 Also Read - Cancel Offline Board Exams 2022: Students' Plea in SC Seeks Alternative Assessment

ICSE Class 10 timetable 2022

Dates Subjects April 25, 2022. English Language – English Paper I April 26, 2022. Literature in English April 28, 2022. History & Civics April 29, 2022. Environmental Science May 3, 2022. Mathematics May 5, 2022. Geography May 6, 2022. Hindi May 10, 2022. Physics – Science Paper 1 May 12, 2022. Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages May 13, 2022. Chemistry May 16, 2022. Biology May 18, 2022. Group III Elective May 19, 2022. Economics, Group 2 elective ,May 20, 2022. Commercial Studies

ISC Class 12 Time Table 2022